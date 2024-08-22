First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Advances Following Reports of RFK Jr. Withdrawal

Nearly half of all corporate political contributions in the 2024 election cycle came from cryptocurrency companies, according to a Wednesday report from corporate influence watchdog Public Citizen. The report found that, so far, 48% of corporate election spending has come from crypto companies like Ripple and Coinbase. That’s $119 million out of a total of $248 million. The vast majority of those donations have been funneled into pro-crypto super political action committees (PACs) like Fairshake as well as squashing the bids of crypto skeptics. Just under $108 million of the $203 million raised by Fairshake has come directly from crypto companies, according to the report. The rest came from large donations made by deep-pocketed and prominent individuals, like the Winklevoss twins and Brian Armstrong.