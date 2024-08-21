RFK Jr. Reportedly Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Mulling Trump Endorsement; Bitcoin Jumps Past $61K
The independent candidate has scheduled a national address for Friday.
Robert Kennedy Jr. is planning to drop out of the 2024 presidential race by the end of this week, reported ABC News on Wednesday.
The story goes further, saying sources indicate Kennedy is leaning toward endorsing GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, though those same sources said that decision hasn't yet been made final.
The Kennedy exit and Trump endorsement rumors began in earnest yesterday after his vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan floated the idea in a podcast appearance. Shortly after, Kennedy tweeted, "I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career."
Current Polymarket odds show a 99% chance Kennedy drops out of the race and the chance of a Harris victory has dipped to 46% from about 54% one week ago.
The price of bitcoin appears to have reacted to the news, rising to $61,000, 3% higher over the past 24 hours.
Kennedy has scheduled a national address Friday from Phoenix at 2 pm ET.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.