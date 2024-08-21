First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds Below $60K Before U.S. Jobs Data Revision

The aggregate number of institutional investors holding bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter rose 14% from the first quarter, according to Bitwise. These investors' share of total assets under management (AUM) of bitcoin ETFs grew to 21.15% from 18.74%, Bitwise said, adding that institutions ended the quarter holding $11 billion in BTC ETFs. This took place amid a 12% slide in the price of bitcoin during the quarter. Bitwise noted criticism that bitcoin ETFs are predominantly owned by retail investors, an assertion it says is simply untrue. It observed that these ETFs have been adopted by institutions "at the fastest rate of any ETF in history."