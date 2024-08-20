Bitcoin Pops Over $61K, XRP Leads Gains Among Majors

“We have seen both NYSE and NASDAQ withdraw their applications to list BTC ETF options over the past 72 hours, adding more headwinds to wider mainstream adoption at least in the short term,” Augustine Fan, head of insights at SOFA.org, said in a Telegram message. “TradFi continues to be cautious with ETF ETH buying on the lack of clarity over staking legalities,” Fan added, referring to ether’s (ETH) underperformance compared to bitcoin in the past week.