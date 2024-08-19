First Mover Americas: XRP Outperforms as Digital Assets Start Week in the Red

Donald Trump's election chances are not the dominant driver of bitcoin's price, contrary to the popular narrative, data show. Prime broker FalconX's analysis of the three-day change in BTC's price and the three-day change in Polymarket odds of Trump winning the presidential election between June 1 and Aug. 15 shows a lack of definitive trend or clear correlation between the two variables. “One reason for these weaker-than-expected relationships could be the many crosscurrents influencing prices, such as the path of monetary policy in the U.S., concerns around upcoming supply overhangs, and others, as we highlighted before," David Lawant, head of research at FalconX, said in an email to CoinDesk.