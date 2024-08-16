First Mover Americas: Crypto Trades Little Changed Following Thursday's Slide

The New York Stock Exchange scrubbed plans to list bitcoin ETF options, according to an SEC filing. The SEC extended its review period multiple times after publishing the NYSE proposal for public comment in February, eventually initiating formal proceedings in April. The proposal was withdrawn by the exchange before a final decision was made. CBOE, where a number of the bitcoin ETFs are traded, also withdrew its application, but has since refiled with a much more extensive proposal, according to documents spotted by Bloomberg's James Seyffart. The SEC hasn't provided public comment or feedback on the issue.