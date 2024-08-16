Bitcoin Mining Profitability Fell to All Time Lows in August, JPMorgan Analyst Says
U.S.-listed miners' share of the network hashrate increased to 26% this month, the highest level on record, the report said.
- Mining profitability fell to all time lows as the network hashrate rose in the first two weeks of August, the report said.
- U.S. miners' share of the Bitcoin network hashrate rose to a new record high of 26%, the bank said.
- The bank noted that the network hashrate has risen about 1% so far this month.
Bitcoin (BTC) mining stocks gave back artificial intelligence (AI) related gains in the first two weeks of August as the network hashrate rose which pushed mining profitability to record lows, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Friday.
Hashrate refers to the total combined computational power that is used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain.
The total market cap of the fourteen U.S. listed miners the bank tracks fell 18% since the end of July, and "currently trade 2X their proportional share of the four-year block reward," analysts Reginald Smith and Charles Pearce wrote.
It's not all bad news for the sector. U.S.-listed miner's share of the Bitcoin network hashrate rose for the fourth month in a row to 26%, a new record high, the report said.
The network hashrate rose around five exahashes per second (EH/s), a 1% gain, to an average of 621 EH/s in the first two weeks of the month, the bank said, noting that it is still 30 EH/s below the levels seen before the halving.
The hashprice, a measure of mining profitability, is still around 30% lower than the levels seen in December 2022 and about 40% below pre-halving levels, and this could slow hashrate growth in the near term, the report added.
The bank noted that the bitcoin price has dropped about 5% since the halving, but is still up 35% year-to-date and 104% year-on-year.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.