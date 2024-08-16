Bitcoin, Ether Held in BlackRock ETFs Cross Those of Grayscale’s for the First Time
Recent flows show GBTC experiencing outflows, while BlackRock's ETHA saw inflows, contributing to this shift.
- BlackRock's spot Bitcoin (IBIT) and Ether (ETHA) ETFs have surpassed Grayscale's equivalent funds in assets under management.
- As of the latest data, BlackRock's ETFs collectively manage over $21.217 billion, slightly more than Grayscale's $21.202 billion.
- Recent flows show GBTC experiencing outflows, while BlackRock's ETHA saw inflows, contributing to this shift.
BlackRock’s spot bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have flipped Grayscale’s products for the first time to become the largest crypto-focused publicly traded funds in terms of assets under management.
BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF, IBIT, and ether ETF, ETHA, overtook Grayscale’s GBTC, BTC Mini, ETHE and ETH Mini, according to on-chain holdings on Friday. The company’s ETFs now have the largest collective holdings of any provider, on-chain analysis tool Arkham said in an X post.
As of Friday, BlackRock’s ETF Holdings cumulatively held over $21.217 billion, compared to Grayscale's $21.202 billion across its ETFs.
Flows data shows GBTC recorded outflows of $25 million on Thursday, while BlackRock had no net inflows or outflows. Grayscale’s ETHE recorded $42 million in net outflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA took on $740,000 in net inflows, SoSoValue data shows.
IBIT became the biggest bitcoin ETF by assets under management in May, topping the $20 billion mark in June after their January release. Grayscale’s GBTC have lost $19.57 billion worth of BTC since January, data shows.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.