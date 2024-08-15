Stablecoin Supply Growth Isn't Eating Into Crypto Market Share: JPMorgan
The share of stablecoins versus total cryptocurrency market capitalization is relatively unchanged this year, the report said.
- Stablecoin growth is a reflection of an increase in total crypto market cap following gains in bitcoin and ether this year, the report said.
- The bank noted that stablecoin market share as a percentage of the total crypto market cap is little changed.
- The launch of new products and regulatory clarity in Europe have helped attract investors to the stablecoin space, JPMorgan said.
Stablecoin supply has been growing in U.S. dollar terms, but the expansion doesn't mean it's taking over crypto market share; rather, it is mainly an indication of the increase in total digital asset market cap, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Wednesday.
A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that's normally pegged to the U.S. dollar, though some other currencies and assets such as gold are also used.
There has been "little change in the stablecoin market share as a percentage of total crypto crypto market cap," analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
The bank noted that total stablecoin market cap has rebounded to $165 billion, nearing the previous high of $180 billion, which was witnessed before the Terra/Luna collapse.
There are a number of reasons for this stablecoin market growth.
Investors have been increasingly using stablecoins to access the crypto markets following the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. in January, the bank noted. These cryptocurrencies have also seen more demand from the traditional finance world.
This year has seen the emergence of new stablecoin issuers and products such as Ethena's USDe, the bank said, which has also contributed to growth.
Regulatory clarity in Europe, with the introduction of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation on July 1, has attracted investors to the stablecoin space, the report added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.