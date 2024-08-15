First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to Under $58K After U.S. CPI Data

Bitcoin has fallen over 4.5% to under $58,500 in the last 24 hours, having dropped as low as $57,750. BTC losses led drops across major tokens, with ETH also down over 4.5% and SOL falling just under 4%. The broad-based CoinDesk 20, a liquid index tracking the largest tokens by capitalization, has lost 3.5%. Much of the drop came after U.S. July consumer price index (CPI) figures were released late Wednesday. The CPI increased by 2.9% year-on-year, as expected, the first time it has risen less than 3% since 2021.