Crypto for Advisors: Crypto Volatility and Market Conditions

Contrary to popular belief, the inherent volatility of crypto markets is not a bug but a feature. With no circuit breakers in place, the always-on, globally accessible nature of crypto markets often makes them the first source of liquidity for investors. In fact, during times of panic, crypto might be the only asset investors can sell, as was evident on Sunday evening in the Western Hemisphere. By the time the U.S. stock market opened on Monday morning, crypto markets had stabilized, with both bitcoin and ether recovering approximately 10% from their lows the previous night.