U.S. CPI Rose 0.2% in July, Matching Expectations

Prior to this morning's data, the subject of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut its benchmark fed funds rate range at the bank's next meeting was closed: There was zero percent chance that the range will remain at its current 5.25%-5.50%, according to CME FedWatch, which figures odds based on positions taken in short-term interest rate markets. In fact, the gauge showed a 52.5% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut versus 47.5% for a 25 basis point move.