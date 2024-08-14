The Anatomy of a Meltdown (and Just BTFD)

Ultimately, we see the recent dip as a gift, offering a solid entry point and pushing crypto to its greatest risk-reward in years. Indeed, ETH is lower than prior to the SEC’s stunning about face on the Ethereum ETFs , while Bitcoin is down from prior to the U.S. changing its stance towards crypto . Yes, we’re in a very different macro environment than before, but it’s hard to argue these catalysts are priced in any major way.