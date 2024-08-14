Goldman Sachs Holds Over $400M in Bitcoin ETFs
The investment bank says it owns over $400 million in bitcoin ETFs, according to a recently filed 13F.
- Goldman Sachs owns positions in seven out of the 11 bitcoin ETFs.
- Earlier, the bank had said "we're not believers in crypto."
Goldman Sachs (GS) holds positions in a variety of bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a 13F filing.
The investment bank in its quarterly 13-F report disclosed that it holds positions in seven out of the 11 BTC ETFs in the U.S.
Its largest holding is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at $238.6 million, followed by Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) at $79.5 million, then $56.1 million of Invesco Galaxy's BTC ETF (BTCO), and $35.1 million in Grayscale's GBTC. It also holds smaller positions in BITB, BTCW, and ARKB.
BTC ETF flows continued in the green during the U.S. Tuesday trading day with $4.39 million in daily inflow recorded, according to SoSoValue.
During CoinDesk's Consensus 2024 festival in Austin, Mathew McDermott, the bank's global head of digital assets, said the BTC ETFs were a "big psychological turning point" for the industry.
"The bitcoin ETF obviously has been an astonishing success," McDermott said on stage. Goldman Sachs' digital asset desk is primarily focused on the digitization of assets.
"Institutions like ours actually see the potential in how it can transform where parts of the financial system can operate in a much more efficient way," he also said during Consensus.
Previously Goldman Sachs has said that its clients were not interested in crypto.
“We do not think it is an investment asset class,” Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, chief investment officer of the bank's Wealth Management unit, told the Wall Street Journal in April. “We’re not believers in crypto.”
