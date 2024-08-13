Bitcoin's Prospects Strengthen as Key Stablecoin Metric Slides to Lowest Level in 18 Months

"Spot ETFs saw positive net flows on Monday. BTC (+$28M) and ETH(+$5M) saw institutional support after the weekend dip. This shows a certain resilience during times of fear, potentially helping Bitcoin’s volatility to decrease over the long term. Yesterday, the $58,500 level we mentioned held strongly and Bitcoin pushed above $60,500 before coming back to $59,500," Valentin Fournier, analyst at digital assets research firm BRN, told CoinDeks in an email.