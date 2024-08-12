First Mover Americas: BTC Slides Ahead of Busy Data Week

A former Bank of Japan official said the central bank will defer additional interest rate hikes to next year. "They won’t be able to hike again, at least for the rest of the year,” Makoto Sakurai said Friday, according to Bloomberg. “It’s a toss up whether they can do one hike by next March.” The BOJ raised its key interest rate to about 0.25% from a range around zero on July 31, the first increase in over a decade. The shift away from the zero interest rate policy pushed the yen higher, triggering an unwinding of the "risk-on" yen carry trades. The resulting slide in traditional risk assets weighed heavily over BTC, crashing the cryptocurrency from roughly $65,000 to $50,000 in less than seven days.