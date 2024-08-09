First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Reclaims $62K, Bulls Revisit $100K Target

BTC's rally in the latter part of this week has seen nearly $100 million in shorts liquidated, with some analysts saying bitcoin's dramatic slumps are now behind it. With the Bank of Japan's indication that it will not raise interest rates further and selling pressure from Jump Trading drying up, BTC is unlikely to drop below $50,000, according to Transform Ventures founder Michael Terpin. “Regardless of the next 60 days, the bull market will continue along traditional four-year cycle lines with solid gains in October and November,” he added. Terpin also repeated the position of many analysts that a Donald Trump win in November's presidential election could see BTC surge to over $100,000.