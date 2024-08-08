XRP Jumps 17%, Beating Bitcoin Gains, as Ripple-SEC Case Ends

Harris, who recently tied Donald Trump both in the polls and on Polymarket (the latter of which has historically favored Trump), now has a pro-crypto advocacy group called "Crypto for Harris" attached to her name which hopes to make smart crypto legislation a bi-partisan issue. Many stakeholders, including Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, are also calling for crypto policy not to be the domain of one party so that the U.S can play catch-up to Asia in rule-making.