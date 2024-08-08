First Mover Americas: Crypto Prices Little Changed, XRP Surges

Japanese investment adviser Metaplanet arranged a 1 billion yen ($6.8 million) loan to buy more bitcoin (BTC) after adopting the largest cryptocurrency as a reserve asset earlier this year. The Tokyo-based company said it borrowed the money from shareholder MMXX Ventures "with the entire amount allocated for purchasing bitcoin", in a statement on its website. The six-month loan carries an annual interest rate of 0.1%. In May, Metaplanet said it would adopt bitcoin as a reserve asset to hedge against the volatility of the yen. At the start of July, it held 161.3 BTC ($9.2 million). The company's strategy mimics that of software developer MicroStrategy, which has been acquiring bitcoin for over four years and holds in excess of 226,000 BTC.