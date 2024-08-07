WOO X Now Lets Traders Bet on Upcoming Tokens
The ORDER token of Orderly Network, an on-chain liquidity provider, is being offered as the first on the market, with prices down 5% since its listing at 08:00 UTC.
Crypto futures platform WOO X started a prelaunch perpetual futures market that lets users bet on the prices of upcoming tokens that have yet to be issued, a representative told CoinDesk on Wednesday.
Such markets can enable traders to engage in price discovery and hedging strategies well before the tokens are officially launched.
Individual projects will be vetted for premarket listing based on a due diligence process, expected listing timeline, quality of project, and expected liquidity of the token upon listing, WOO X said.
Subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance, upon the token’s official launch and listing on major exchanges, the prelaunch perpetual futures contract will seamlessly convert into a regular perpetual futures contract.
The ORDER token of Orderly Network, an on-chain liquidity provider, is being offered as the first on the market, with prices down 5% since its listing at 08:00 UTC.
The protocol’s native WOO tokens are up 4.5% in the past 24 hours, beating a 2.5% rise in the broad-based CoinDesk 20.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.