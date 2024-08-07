Solana Hits All-Time High Against Ether, Outperforms Bitcoin in Crypto Rebound

The sharp relative move higher for SOL pushed it to an all-time high relative to ether (ETH) of 0.062, up 7.5% over the past 24 hours and 13.6% over the past week, according to CoinGecko . ETH also sunk to over a three-year low versus bitcoin (BTC), now more than reversing any relative gains since the SEC in May surprised nearly all by signaling its intent to approve spot ether ETFs.