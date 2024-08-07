Solana-Based Memecoins Surge as SOL Jumps 38% From Monday's Lows

Solana network volumes more than doubled to over $3.3 billion from Monday’s $1.5 billion, banking in fees of at least $750,000 per day, DefiLlama data shows. Fees generated by Pump, a popular platform used to issue new memecoins on Solana, increased to $535,000 in the past 24 hours compared to under $300,000 on Monday – indicative of higher risk-on activity among traders.