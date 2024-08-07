Crypto Turns Broadly Lower in U.S. Afternoon Trade as Stocks Give Away Gains

Trading got off to a good start Wednesday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, said that the central bank wouldn't hike borrowing costs when markets are unstable. The dovish comments sent the yen lower and the Japanese stock market and U.S. index futures nicely higher. While the Nikkei managed to close higher by 1.2% and U.S. stocks opened with gains of around 1.5%, the bullishness has faded throughout the course of the day.