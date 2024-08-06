These Two Bitcoin Indicators Offer Light in a Gloomy Marke

"The U.S. slowdown looks clearly underway, and the Fed, behind the curve, will need to cut more aggressively than previously expected. U.S. [Treasury] yields and the dollar are consequently repricing lower, which is hugely bullish for bitcoin. Further, with China ramping up stimulus and liquidity injections, combined with a weaker dollar, global liquidity conditions are set to accelerate," the founders of newsletter service LondonCryptoClub said in Monday's edition.