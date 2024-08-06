First Mover Americas: Crypto Rebounds From Monday's Chaos

ARK Invest took advantage of the market slump to buy $17.8 million of Coinbase shares and $11.2 million worth of Robinhood's. The purchases were ARK's first of COIN since June last year and its first of HOOD since February. Coinbase stock lost 7.3% on Monday while HOOD dropped 8.17%. ARK Invest often loads up on shares when their prices slide, usually with a view to offloading them once their prices recover. The company aims to avoid having one particular holding accounting for a weighting of more than 10% of any of its ETFs, which drove much of its COIN sales in recent months.