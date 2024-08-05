Ether Slides 20% as Trading Firm Moves $46M in ETH
A wallet supposedly associated with Jump Trading moved 17,576 ETH to centralized exchanges, according to Spot On Chain.
- ETH's price drops to lowest since January.
- A wallet supposedly associated with Jump Trading moved 17,576 ETH to centralized exchanges, according to Spot On Chain.
Ether's (ETH) price cratered as a prominent crypto trading firm moved large amounts of ETH to centralized exchanges in preparation for potential liquidation.
Ethereum's native token, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has dropped 20% in 24 hours, hitting a seven-month low of under $2,100 during Monday's Asian hours, according to CoinDesk data.
In the past 24 hours, a wallet identified as Chicago-based trading heavyweight Jump Trading by onchain sleuth Spot On Chain transferred 17,576 ETH worth over $46 million to centralized exchanges. In June, reports emerged that Jump Trading was being probed by the CFTC.
The wallet has moved nearly 90,000 ETH to exchanges since July 25 and still holds 37,600 wstETH and 11,500 stETH at press time. wstETH is the DeFi-compatible version of Lido's staked ether (stETH).
"The reason for the crazy crypto sell-off seems to be Jump Trading, who are either getting margin called in the traditional markets and need liquidity over the weekend, or they are exiting the crypto business due to regulatory reasons (Terra Luna related)," Dr. Julian Hosp, CEO and co-founder of decentralized platform Cake Group said on X.
The supposed liquidation over Sunday and early Monday has drawn the crypto community's ire. The said time frame is generally characterized by weak liquidity or the ability of the market to absorb large orders at stable prices.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.