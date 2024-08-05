Crypto Stocks Slump as Bitcoin, Ether Tumble

Cryptocurrencies slid after data from the U.S. indicated the world's largest economy may not be as robust as earlier thought. The Labor Department on Friday posted jobs figures that fell below expectations and a higher-than-forecast unemployment rate. In the Middle East, tensions flared as Iran threatened to attack Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of terror group Hamas, in Tehran last week. Haniyeh was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2018.