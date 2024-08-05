Crypto Futures Record $1B in Liquidations as Bitcoin Nosedives, Ether Slumps Most Since 2021

The liquidations came as bitcoin (BTC) slid more than 11% over 24 hours, while ether plunged as much as 25% before slightly recovering. TradingView data shows this was the worst single-day price fall for ETH since May 2021, when prices dumped from over $3,500 to $1,700. TradingView's daily candle shows performance for UTC 00:00 to 23:59.