Bitcoin Plunges Under $60K; Crypto Bulls Lose $200M as Dogecoin, Solana Tokens Drop 10%
Crypto bulls lost nearly $200 million in the past 24 hours as the week’s sell-off worsened over the weekend.
- Bitcoin slumped under $60,000 in early U.S. hours Sunday as a market sell-off continued into its fourth day, with bullish futures bets losing nearly $200 million in the past 24 hours.
- Ether (ETH) fell under $2,900, retracing all gains from its run to $3,400 in July as spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were approved for trading in the U.S.
BTC dropped 4% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows, reaching a three-week low to at $59,400. Among majors, Solana’s SOL and dogecoin (DOGE) dropped more than 9%. BNB Chain’s BNB, xrp (XRP) and Cardano’s ADA fell at least 6%. Toncoin (TON) fared relatively better with a 1.8% loss.
The broad-based CoinDesk 20 (CD20), a liquid index that tracks the largest tokens, minus stablecoins, fell 5.73%.
Bullish futures bets lost nearly $200 million, CoinGlass data shows, as more than 97,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours on the sudden market movements. ETH longs led losses at $55 million, followed by bitcoin longs at $43 million, the data shows.
Some traders earlier cautioned of a possible BTC move to the $55,000 level, as reported on Friday, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and dampened sentiment for risk assets such as technology stocks.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.