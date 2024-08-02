U.S. Added Just 114K Jobs in July, Unemployment Rate Shoots Up to 4.3%

Having already fully priced in a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut in September, traders are quickly amping up bets on an even larger move. According to CME FedWatch, there's now a 70% chance of a 50 basis point Fed cut in September versus only a 22% chance one day ago. A check of the December meeting shows traders beginning to place bets on a total of 125 basis points in rate cuts between now and the end of the year. One day ago, the overwhelming odds were for just 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024.