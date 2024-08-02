Risks Are Skewed to a Weaker Nonfarm Payrolls Print, ING Says
A weak report will likely bolster Fed rate-cut expectations and potentially support risk assets, including bitcoin.
- Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report could disappoint expectations, according to ING.
- A weak report will likely bolster Fed rate cut expectations and potentially support risk assets, including bitcoin.
With markets awaiting Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, analysts at ING caution that the scales are tipped toward a weaker number, potentially adding to volatility in financial markets, including cryptocurrencies.
The data due at 8:30 ET (12:30 UTC) is expected to show the U.S. economy added 185,000 jobs in July, down from June's 206,000, according to economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The jobless rate is seen at 4.1%, unchanged from June, while the annual growth in hourly wages likely slowed to 3.7%.
"Evidence from employment components of the ISM and NFIB surveys suggest the risks are skewed to a weaker payroll print," analysts at ING said in a note to clients Friday, explaining their bearish view on the dollar.
A weak report would undoubtedly bolster expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year, denting the currency's appeal. Traders already expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in September and ramp up easing even though Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday ruled out big rate cuts. According to ING, macroeconomic forces could drive the dollar lower once the ongoing equity turmoil and haven demand from geopolitical tensions abate.
A weaker greenback, the global reserve currency with an outsized impact on financial conditions, often galvanizes demand for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.