First Mover Americas: BTC Warnings Finger Drop to $55K

Hong Kong stock broker Futu Securities has introduced bitcoin and ether trading, and is offering shares in Alibaba and Nvidia as rewards to new clients. The company, which calls itself Hong Kong’s largest tech broker, is working on "expanding our crypto offerings in the near future," according to a report by the South China Morning Post. Futu is offering the crypto trading services through a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Exchange, one of only two licensed in Hong Kong. It is also seeking a license to offer the same services for its subsidiary, Panthertrade. The entity is currently deemed-to-be-licensed by Hong Kong's regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, which allows it to offer crypto services while it awaits full approval.