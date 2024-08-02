PlayIconNav
Markets

CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Index Gains 1.2% With BCH and ETC Leading

Bitcoin cash rose 3% and Ethereum classic added 2.5%.

By CoinDesk Indices, Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2024 at 1:51 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 2137.4, up 1.2% (+26.25) since yesterday's close.

Seventeen of 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: BCH (+3.0%) and ETC (+2.5%).

CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Leaders

Laggards: RNDR (-1.8%) and XRP (-1.7%).

CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Laggards

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

