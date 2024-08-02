Bitcoin Still Offers Attractive Risk-Reward Ratio, On-Chain Indicator Shows

"Bitcoin bull markets naturally attract sell-side pressure, as higher prices incentivize long-term holders to take profits on some of their holdings. We can observe this phenomenon through the significant decline in the Supply Last Active 1y+ and 2y+ metrics throughout March and April," blockchain analytics firm Glassnode said in a weekly report. "The rate of decline across these curves has slowed of late, suggesting a gradual return to HODLing dominant investor behavior."