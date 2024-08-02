ARK Invest Sold $14.8M of Coinbase Shares Thursday Ahead of the Exchange's Earnings Report

ARK sold a total of 69,069 COIN shares across its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The company's share sales are often made out of necessity, to keep within its own exposure guidelines that avoid one holding accounting for more than 10% of an ETF's total weighting. COIN accounts for 6.74% of ARKW and 9.69% of ARKF.