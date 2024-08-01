First Mover Americas: Crypto Markets Reel on Geopolitical Risk

Ripple will allocate $10 million to a tokenized version of U.S. Treasury bills (T-bills) that will become available on the XRP Ledger for the first time. The short-term U.S. government debt is being issued as TBILL tokens by the tokenization platform OpenEden. Assets backing the tokens will be invested in short-dated U.S. Treasuries and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasuries. The tokenization of tangible real-world assets and traditional financial securities is a growing sector of the crypto industry. It allows traditional assets, especially private and alternative assets, to be issued, managed, and distributed in a way that is considered more efficient than their off-chain counterparts.