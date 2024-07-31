Although crypto history is short, with Bitcoin celebrating its 15th birthday this year, we have already experienced three major cycles: 2011-2013, 2015-2017, and 2019-2021. The short cycle time is not surprising given the crypto market trades 24/7, about five times more than the equity market. The 2011-2013 cycle was predominantly about BTC, as ETH launched in 2015. Analyzing the past two cycles reveals patterns that help us understand the anatomy of a crypto bull market. With the market warming up to the U.S. election and improved liquidity outlook, history might rhyme again.