Nvidia Becoming More Volatile Than Bitcoin and Ether

"It must be admitted that negative gamma does not only dominate the crypto market. In the U.S. stock market, SPY and QQQ have experienced significant declines caused by negative gamma hedging, and the high volatility risk has made NVDA's front-month implied volatility level significantly surpass that of cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH," Griffin Ardern, head of options trading and research at crypto financial platform BloFin, told CoinDesk.