First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Stabilizes After Nursing Losses

The crypto market was little changed during the European morning, with the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) down by around 0.35%. Bitcoin dropped about 0.6% in 24 hours to around $66,000. The biggest gainer among crypto majors was XRP, which added more than 4.5% to over 64 cents. This is XRP's highest level since March 25 and comes amid a large scheduled token unlock and increased hopes for settlement of a long-running SEC-Ripple lawsuit. A Tuesday filing showed that the SEC intends to amend its complaint against crypto exchange Binance, including with respect to "Third Party Crypto Asset Securities," which traders are taking as a sign that the dispute could be coming to an end.