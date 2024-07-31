First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Stabilizes After Nursing Losses
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for July 31, 2024.
The crypto market was little changed during the European morning, with the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) down by around 0.35%. Bitcoin dropped about 0.6% in 24 hours to around $66,000. The biggest gainer among crypto majors was XRP, which added more than 4.5% to over 64 cents. This is XRP's highest level since March 25 and comes amid a large scheduled token unlock and increased hopes for settlement of a long-running SEC-Ripple lawsuit. A Tuesday filing showed that the SEC intends to amend its complaint against crypto exchange Binance, including with respect to "Third Party Crypto Asset Securities," which traders are taking as a sign that the dispute could be coming to an end.
Spot ether ETFs snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, recording a net $33 million of inflows on only the second day of positive flows since they listed on July 23. Ether ETFs have witnessed a cumulative net outflow of over $400 million. Grayscale’s ETHE has recorded the most losses at $1.84 billion, while BlackRock’s ETHA leads inflows at $618 million. The bitcoin equivalents, conversely, broke a four-day winning streak with $18 million of net outflows. SoSoValue data shows that Grayscale’s GBTC led outflows at $73 million. Products from Fidelity, Ark Invest, Bitwise, and VanEck saw outflows ranging from $2 million to $7 million. Blackrock’s IBIT was the only ETF that recorded inflows, adding nearly $75 million.
Nvidia is expected to see more significant price swings than bitcoin and ether. NVDA's 30-day options implied volatility, a gauge of anticipated price swings over four weeks, recently surged from an annualized 48% to 71%, according to Fintel. Deribit's bitcoin DVOL index, a measure of 30-day implied volatility, declined from 68% to 49%, according to charting platform TradingView. The ETH DVOL index fell from 70% to 55%. NVDA, a bellwether for AI, has emerged as a barometer of sentiment for both equity and crypto markets. Both bitcoin and NVDA bottomed out in late 2022 and have since exhibited a strong positive correlation. The correlation between 90-day prices on bitcoin and NVDA is currently 0.73.
- The number of active XRP perpetual futures contracts has surged to 1.5 billion XRP, the highest since April 20, and funding rates have been positive.
- The increase shows rising demand for long positions or leveraged bets looking to profit from a price rally.
- XRP has gained 34% this month.
