Bitcoin Price Shrugs Off Latest $2B Mt. Gox Transfer as Distribution Nears Its End

The distribution of a total $9 billion worth of bitcoin – and a smaller amount of bitcoin cash (BCH) – from Mt. Gox, once the largest bitcoin exchange before it imploded in 2014 due to a hack, has been weighing on the crypto market sentiment with investors concerned about creditors selling assets realizing the profits of 10 years of price appreciation. The trust managing the Mt. Gox assets started distributing assets in July sending tokens to exchanges including Kraken and Bitstamp to creditors who opted to receive their claim in digital assets instead of fiat money.