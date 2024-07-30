Key Interest Rate Decisions Coming This Week From Fed, BOJ, BOE

The first decision is set to come Wednesday (Tuesday evening in the U.S.) from the Bank of Japan and analysts are split on whether the BOJ will either raise its policy rate from the current 0%-0.1% or send a signal that a rate hike is soon to come. What's known is that inflation in Japan has been above the bank's 2% target for some time and the yen – though rallying of late – continues to hover near multi-decade lows versus the U.S. dollar.