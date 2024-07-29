First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rises to Nearly $70K After Trump's BTC 2024 Speech

Donald Trump pledged to "never sell" the U.S. government's seized bitcoin, in addition to announcing his intention to maintain a "strategic national bitcoin reserve," in his speech at BTC 2024. "If we don't do it, China will do it," he said of embracing digital assets. Crypto is "the steel industry of 100 years ago, you're just in your infancy," he said. "One day it probably will overtake gold." He added that Democrats keeping the White House would be a disaster for crypto. "If they win this election, every one of you will be gone." If elected, Trump said his day one plans included firing Gary Gensler, the influential chair of the SEC, who is widely reviled in the crypto industry. The promise drew huge applause from the crowd. "I didn't know he was that unpopular," Trump said.