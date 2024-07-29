Bitcoin Tumbles Below $67K as U.S. Government Moves $2B of 'Silk Road' Tokens
The government is the owner of about $12 billion worth of seized bitcoin, according to Arkham Intelligence.
- Some $670 million of the assets was forwarded to an address that could belong to an institutional custody or service, Arkham analysts said.
- Bitcoin dropped nearly 5% from its session highs.
The U.S. government moved $2 billion worth of seized bitcoin (BTC) on Monday, tanking already retreating prices and sparking investor concerns of selling the assets just two days after presidential hopeful Donald Trump's promise to begin stacking BTC.
Blockchain data by Arkham Intelligence shows that a wallet tagged as "U.S. Government: Silk Road DOJ" transferred 29,800 BTC related to the Silk Road website to an unlabeled address with no prior history of transactions. Then, the address forwarded 19,800 BTC and 10,000 BTC to two different addresses.
Arkham analysts suspected that the 10,000 BTC transfer worth $670 million was a deposit to an institutional custody or service.
Prior movements often foreshadowed impending asset sales.
BTC tumbled below $67,000 following the transfer, extending its decline from the $70,000 session high earlier today. At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $66,700, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index was flat over the same time period.
Though not necessarily related, the government's move this morning followed Donald Trump's weekend promise at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville to create a "strategic national bitcoin stockpile" if elected.
Prior to the transfer, the U.S. government held $12 billion worth of seized bitcoin, according to Arkham's data.
UPDATE (July 29, 17:36 UTC): Adds Arkham's update about new bitcoin transfer.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.