First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slides After Wednesday's Tech Rout

The aggregate market capitalization of the stablecoin sector, which includes hundreds of coins, jumped to over $164 billion for the first time since the collapse of Terra in May 2022, according to data source DefiLlama and trading firm Wintermute. It had been languishing around the $160 billion mark. The expansion "indicates growing investor optimism, underpinning a bullish outlook," Wintermute said in a note shared with CoinDesk. "The increase in stablecoin supply indicates that money is being deposited into on-chain ecosystems to generate economic activity, either through direct on-chain purchases that can catalyze price appreciation or yield-generation strategies that could improve [market] liquidity. This activity ultimately fosters positive on-chain growth."