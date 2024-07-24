Riot Platforms’ Acquisition of Block Mining Makes Sense, JPMorgan Says
Riot will have the second-largest capacity among U.S. listed bitcoin miners following the purchase, and the deal serves as the latest evaluation of underdeveloped power assets, the report said.
- Riot’s acquisition of rival bitcoin miner Block Mining makes sense, the report said.
- JPMorgan noted that Riot will have the second-largest capacity of the U.S.-listed bitcoin miners.
- The bank has an overweight rating on Riot stock with a $12 price target.
Riot Platform’s (RIOT) acquisition of rival bitcoin {{BTC}} miner Block Mining makes sense because it diversifies the company’s power supply and increases its capacity to over 2 gigawatts (GW), JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Wednesday.
Riot will have the second-largest capacity among U.S. listed bitcoin miners following the acquisition, and the deal also “serves as the latest appraisal of undeveloped power assets,” analysts Reginald Smith and Charles Pearce wrote.
Still, the announcement is surprising, given the expansion potential at Riot’s Corsicana site in Texas, the report said.
The Block Mining acquisition is not the company’s only attempt at M&A in recent months. Riot recently dropped a proposal to buy peer Bitfarms (BITF) and is looking to overhaul that target's board before engaging in further takeover attempts.
JPMorgan notes that the Block Mining deal will add 1 exahash per second (EH/s) to Riot’s hashrate, a measure of its computational power, and may contribute up to 16 EH/s by the end of 2025. The hashrate is a proxy for competition in the industry and mining difficulty.
The bank has an overweight rating on Riot shares with a $12 price target. Riot was trading 0.5% higher at $11.65 in early trading on Wednesday.
Broker Bernstein said Riot was best suited to consolidate the bitcoin mining sector, in a report in May.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.