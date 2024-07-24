Ether's BTC-Denominated Price Flirts With 9-Year-Long Trendline Support: Technical Analysis

"Market has already priced in this news as ETHBTC price has been in downtrending range since announcement in May," Pankaj Balani, CEO and co-founder of Delta Exchange, said in an email. "The market is expecting lower inflows in ETH ETFs compared to inflows witnessed by BTC ETFs this year. ETH has underperformed BTC this year as gas fees in ETH L1 blockchain remains at yearly lows with activity shifting to ETH L2s and Solana."