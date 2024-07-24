PlayIconNav
BTC
$65,418.90-0.89%
ETH
$3,329.20-4.27%
BNB
$574.82-1.20%
SOL
$176.83+1.79%
XRP
$0.61505902+3.18%
DOGE
$0.12874962-1.44%
CD20
$2,264.60-0.67%
TON
$6.87+0.29%
ADA
$0.40895683-0.34%
TRX
$0.13432167+0.74%
AVAX
$28.72-4.37%
WBTC
$65,464.54-0.86%
Ad
Markets

Bitcoin Holds Up as Tech Stocks Plunge, Ether Sinks a Day After ETF Launch

Solana's SOL and Ripple's XRP were notable outperformers.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. UTC
Bitcoin price on July 24 (CoinDesk)
Bitcoin price on July 24 (CoinDesk)

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Wednesday each suffered their worst declines since late 2022, but the price of bitcoin (BTC) mostly held up, remaining around the $66,000 level where it was a day earlier.

The broad-market crypto benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index was also flat over the past 24 hours, with Solana's SOL and Ripple's XRP outperforming the broader market, advancing 3% to 4% over the same period. Avalanche (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were lower by 3% to 4%.

Ether's (ETH) price action disappointed investors despite a fairly successful spot ETF debut Tuesday, with ETH dipping as low as $3,300, an almost 4% decline over the past 24 hours. It also hit its weakest price in two months versus bitcoin.

ETH-BTC pair on Binance (TradingView)
ETH-BTC pair on Binance (TradingView)

"The real money interest was strong enough to deem the launch a marginal success, aligning with general expectations, but not yet strong enough to demand a repricing," analysts at crypto market maker Wintermute said. "This may come in subsequent sessions."

The moves came amid a drop in the U.S. stock market, with the Nasdaq plunging 3.6% and the S&P 500 slumping 2.1% amid disappointing earnings results from market bellwethers like Alphabet (GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA).

With ether ETFs launched, traders may shift their focus to an upcoming U.S. economic data release on Friday and Donald Trump's speech scheduled for Saturday at the Nashville Bitcoin conference.

Read more: Is Donald Trump Insulating Bitcoin’s Price From The Tech Stock Slide?

Edited by Stephen Alpher and Nick Baker.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter