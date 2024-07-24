Bitcoin Holds Up as Tech Stocks Plunge, Ether Sinks a Day After ETF Launch
Solana's SOL and Ripple's XRP were notable outperformers.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Wednesday each suffered their worst declines since late 2022, but the price of bitcoin (BTC) mostly held up, remaining around the $66,000 level where it was a day earlier.
Ether's (ETH) price action disappointed investors despite a fairly successful spot ETF debut Tuesday, with ETH dipping as low as $3,300, an almost 4% decline over the past 24 hours. It also hit its weakest price in two months versus bitcoin.
"The real money interest was strong enough to deem the launch a marginal success, aligning with general expectations, but not yet strong enough to demand a repricing," analysts at crypto market maker Wintermute said. "This may come in subsequent sessions."
The moves came amid a drop in the U.S. stock market, with the Nasdaq plunging 3.6% and the S&P 500 slumping 2.1% amid disappointing earnings results from market bellwethers like Alphabet (GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA).
With ether ETFs launched, traders may shift their focus to an upcoming U.S. economic data release on Friday and Donald Trump's speech scheduled for Saturday at the Nashville Bitcoin conference.
