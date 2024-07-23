Bitcoin Nears $66K as Mt. Gox Moves $130M to Bitstamp
The defunct crypto exchange shuffled over $2.5 billion between wallets, some of which was sent to crypto exchange Bitstamp.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded near $66,000 as defunct exchange Mt. Gox started to move its latest tranche of the asset to crypto exchange Bitstamp, which has previously led to sell-offs in the broader crypto market.
Arkham data shows Mt. Gox transferred over $2.85 billion worth of BTC to a new wallet in the early Asian morning hours on Tuesday. It then sent over 5,000 BTC, worth $340 million at current prices to one wallet, and another 37,000 BTC, worth $2.5 billion, to another new wallet.
Some $130 million worth of BTC from the 5,000 BTC wallet was then transferred to Bitstamp, data shows. Moving to exchanges usually signals an intention to sell holdings.
The movements come a day after Mt. Gox moved small amounts to BTC to Bitstamp, likely as a test transaction.
In early July, Mt. Gox began repaying creditors affected by a 2014 hack. Over $9 billion worth of BTC and $73 million of bitcoin cash (BCH) will be distributed to traders in the coming months.
Bitcoin dropped below $67,000 earlier Tuesday as Mt. Gox started to move assets, denting market sentiment as U.S. investors look to start trading spot ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds for the first time later in the day.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.