Taking Profits on Bitcoin Ahead of Trump Conference Appearance Could Be 'Expensive Exercise': Analyst

Thielen is of the opinion that Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race has essentially sealed the deal for a Trump victory in November. Per Thielen, this likely means an early exit for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who has earned a reputation as a foe of the crypto industry. While Gensler's term doesn't officially end until June 2026, Thielen expects him to resign around the time of a Trump inauguration in early 2025.