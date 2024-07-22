HNT Token Beats Bitcoin With 40% Surge as Helium's Mobile Subscriber Count Tops 100K

HNT's price has surged over 40% to $5 in seven days, placing it at the No. 2 spot on the list of the biggest gainers among the top 100 coins by market value, just behind the meme coin dogwifhat (WIF), according to data source Coingecko. Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose 7%, as did the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) Index, a broad-market gauge.